It was with big smiles that the Laurel County School Board members approved this year's property and motor vehicle tax rates - with a 0.2 cent drop from last year's rates.
Under that schedule, the real estate and personal property tax was set at 48.5 cents per hundred while the motor vehicle tax was set at 46.3 cents per hundred. The utility tax rate was set at 3%.
Board members commented that this is the second consecutive year that the tax rates have decreased, with board member John Begley stating, "It's always good when taxes go down."
The board also approved setting a public hearing date for the new rates for Sept. 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Central Office on North Main Street.
With the 2021-2022 school year beginning today, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the staff is looking forward to being back for in-person classes again - at least until the COVID pandemic requires other actions. Bennett said "things change daily," which was proven on Tuesday when Gov. Andy Beshear mandated wearing masks in all schools and childcare centers due to the rising cases of the Delta variant across the state. Prior to Tuesday's mandate, the Laurel County district was following the requirement that all students riding buses must be masked but the option of wearing masks in the school was left to students and parents. Beshear's mandate, however, requires that students, staff and guests to schools must cover their nose and mouth while in the building.
Board members did approve new positions within the district. A Diagnostician for school psychological testing was approved, as well as a part-time special needs assistant at Bush Elementary, Title I teacher at Cold Hill, a secretary at McDaniel Learning Center and 15 part-time instructional assistants for the school district. Also approved was re-creation of a job coach/employment specialist for the district and a special needs assistant at North Laurel High School and attendance clerk at Bush Elementary.
Johnson and Keavy Elementary schools will also boast new library materials, available through the Steele-Reese Foundation. Bennett said Johnson would receive $28,000 while Keavy would get $35,000. The money will provide new books and media center materials for each school. Colony Elementary was approved to apply for the Kentucky Fried Wishes Grant.
School Resource Officers will also be back in the schools this year, as board members approved an agreement with London City Police to supply those officers.
