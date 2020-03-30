The cancellation of regular classroom instruction posed a concern that many school children would not have adequate food during this unplanned hiatus.
That issue prompted school officials to institute the school meal program at all local schools in Laurel County. Under that program, families can go to the schools and pick up breakfast and lunches for school students.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett announced the launch of the program on Monday, March 23 and reported that approximately 1,500 meals were distributed to Laurel County students that day. On Wednesday, that number had increased significantly, rising to 2,500 meals according to school officials.
The school meals program allows families with children attending multiple schools to pick up food at one location rather than drive to the individual schools. It also allows families to pick up breakfast and lunch at the same time. Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunches are available from noon to 1 p.m., Bennett added.
In keeping with the recommendations by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the Center for Disease Control, schools are closed to in-person traffic. Instead, cafeteria staff meet families waiting in their vehicles and hand them the meals requested each day and thereby ensure that the guidelines for social distancing are being met while still serving the needs of the community.
School board members questioned the sustainability of the meals after Bennett made the announcement during Monday night's meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education. Bennett replied that the school district had plenty of ham, turkey and bologna and had a "plan in place" to deal with extra meals not picked up.
