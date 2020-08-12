The start of the 2020-2021 school year has been delayed yet again as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended late Monday evening for schools to postpone in-person classes until Sept. 28.
That announcement came just minutes before the scheduled meeting of the Laurel County school board on Monday evening, putting yet another delay into the planned academic year that was scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 17 for in-person and online classes.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said Beshear had made the recommendation and although it was not mandated that schools across the state postpone in-person classes, he said the Laurel County school district would comply with that recommendation.
That leaves students and staff in limbo of when the school district can begin any type of classes, as board members approved the amended calendar with a start date of Monday, Aug. 17 in a meeting two weeks ago. School officials said that meetings with the Kentucky Department of Education were taking place on Tuesday after Beshear's recommendation on Monday put most of the state's school starting dates hanging on the next recommendations by state education officials.
Regardless of when classes will start, Bennett did say that several projects at area schools had been completed and the district was ready whenever school is able to start.
"The renovation at Hunter Hills is complete and there are no issues or additional costs from that," Bennett told board members. "The parent loop at Colony is completed and the football field at North Laurel High is complete. We're ready to go whenever we can start school."
Several new positions were also approved by board members during Monday's meeting. Those include the creation of an LBD teacher for the school district and re-create the following positions - 7-hour cook/baker at North Laurel High School, 7-hour cook/baker at South Laurel Middle School, Moderate/Severe Disabilities teacher for the school district, and a Special Needs assistant at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary. An emergency Spanish teacher for North Laurel High School was also approved.
The recommendation of no in-person classes further complicates the educational choices for students who participate in dual credit classes with area colleges. Bennett said the lack of in-person classes affects some of the programs and could affect the College and Career oriented programs as well as affecting those students who take college classes during their regularly scheduled high school hours. Bennett said school officials had been working on resolutions to the issue since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person classes in March.
"This is a different challenge for us, with students not being in school," he said. "But we will work through it and we'll find answers as we go."
Board members did approve an emergency reading of the Title IX sexual harassment policy, which Bennett said was more detailed than prior policies.
Registered nurses for the school district, which will be supplied by Family Health Care Health Services, were also approved, with Bennett adding that those nurses would be furnished with no cost to the school district through the agreement.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Community Work Transition Program for 2020-2021;
• Pitney Bowes lease agreement for Sublimity Elementary;
• Murray State University dual credit partnership offered through The Racer Academy;
• Agreement with Jessamine County Board of Education for Laurel County Commercial Driver's License Examiner's contract
• District representatives to serve on the district's Admissions and Release Committee (ARC);
• Cancellation of regular board meeting set for Sept. 14.
