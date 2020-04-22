When the Governor of Kentucky recommended that schools remain closed for the remainder of the year, the Laurel County Board of Education was quick to comply.
School administrators will continue to provide at-home instruction until the total required hours of educational instruction have been completed.
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said that administrators and board members are continuing to work on ways to accommodate both students and staff during this trying -- and unprecedented -- time.
"Announcements regarding the last day of HCI and graduation will be coming next week," Bennett said in a statement released to The Sentinel-Echo on Tuesday. "Our high schools and district administration are putting together activities to recognize our graduating seniors."
The school district continues to take precautions for staff and families through CDC guidelines of social distancing and other precautionary measures.
"Classified employees are working alternative schedules including working a limited number of days and staggered shifts in the building. They are also working from home completing training for specialized certifications, training, and job requirements," the statement continued.
That includes providing meals for students across the county.
"Laurel County Public Schools continue to provide curbside pick-up of breakfast and lunch meals to students on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Students receive extra meals on Monday and Wednesday to be used for Tuesday and Thursday. Laurel County Schools are providing over 10,000 meals a week to students," the statement said.
"Some school pick-up locations have been adjusted due to temporary closures. If a school facility has closed, students may pick-up meals at another location. Families receive a One Call notifying them of the school closure and the other meal pick-up locations available. Due to taking extra precautionary measures, our district is facing some temporary staff shortages. We are committed to keeping our students and staff safe and healthy while continuing to provide the highest quality of educational services possible."
The school district contacted families last week regarding picking up laptop computers to assist students in their classwork while school is dismissed.
The school board members voted in late March to suspend all student trips and extracurricular activities when the first announcement of school closings came. But many students had already paid the costs for those trips and were concerned about getting refunds.
Bennett said the school system had contacted the travel agencies involved in those trips and have requested refunds in every case possible.
Although classes are dismissed, both certified and classified staff continue to serve the students in the best manner possible and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of this school year and in the years ahead.
