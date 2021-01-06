Schott creates an institution in London

For over a half century, the service station on Main Street across from London Elementary School has been an institution in London.
And so has Roy Schott, whose service and dedication to his customers has made him a staple in the Laurel community for over 60 years.
Schott, now in his 90s, still shows up to work each day, still greets customers with his cheery hello, and ensures that their visit is one that will keep them coming back. Schott began his career with auto service at a young age, stating that his first job as a mechanic was in the garage section of the former Sentinel Echo building on Broad Street when he was a mere 16 years old.
From there, he joined the Army and returned to his hometown to launch the career.
But besides the high regard for his customers and his work, Schott has also been a staple for the U-Haul industry, which recently honored him for 60 years as a representative of their company. Schott was presented with a 60-year award by U-Haul, and will be featured in their magazine.
The following is the article written to recognize Schott:
Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary describes “institution” as “a significant practice, relationship or organization in a society or culture; someone firmly associated with a place or thing; an established organization or corporation, especially of a public character.”
All of the above is certainly true of Roy Schott and his Schott’s Auto Service and U-Haul Dealership (016087), both of which are long-standing institutions in London and celebrating 60 years of serving U-Haul customers.
Adding it up
Schott came to his association with the Company as did many other dealers of his day—by reading.
“I came across an ad in a magazine asking if service station operators wanted to join the Company,” Schott told U-Haul News in 2015. “I saw it as a golden opportunity and asked to be signed up as a U-Haul outlet.”
Time is the enemy of precise recollection, which is why Schott couldn’t say which magazine had carried the ad that tweaked his interest. But Schott remembers as clear as day that he became a U-Haul Dealer on September 28, 1959.
A life of automotive work
Schott’s love of things automotive found him working around motor vehicles when he was 16 years old.
“That’s what got me started down this path of life,” Schott recalled. “My first job was in a garage and I really liked that line of work. When I went into the Army, I was assigned to the motor pool because of my background and experience. I was a motor sergeant in the Army for a year and a half … and served with the combat engineers in Korea.”
After mustering out of the service, Schott was hauling gasoline for Standard Oil. A friend he delivered to was short-handed and needed extra help, so Schott came aboard to help out his buddy.
The early days
As would be expected back in the day, U-Haul equipment could be scarce, but even with that in mind, the Company had a novel way of enticing customers to share U-Haul equipment.
“A trailer would rent for $3 a day and the customer would have free use of a rental hitch,” Schott explained. “At that time, the Company didn’t charge for a hitch, and so of course I couldn’t,” he added, “though later on U-Haul added a $1 charge for a hitch rental.”
No magic to success
When it comes to defining the reasons for his success, Schott is not shy about spreading the credit around.
“For one thing, I had excellent area field managers (AFMs) who helped me whenever I needed it,” Schott noted, “and that help was particularly important in the early days when I was the only U-Haul Dealer in London and the surrounding areas. There’s really no way around the need to have good people supporting your efforts.
“That’s something you just can’t get around—the help of a good AFM,” Schott stressed. “And then there’s customer service,” he remarked. “You’ve simply got to take care of your customers. That’s the only way you’ll get them to come back again. And you’ve got to make sure that you treat all of your customers the way you want to bet treated.”
Today, Schott’s son David handles the day-to-day operations of Schott’s Auto Service and U-Haul Dealership.
Praise from AFM
“Roy Schott has been an asset to the U-Haul family for many years,” noted AFM Terry Smith, UHC of Louisville (Co. 773-004). “My most enjoyable experiences with Roy have been sitting and listening to the stories he brings from years and years of experience … from being a dealer for 60 years and the changes that he has seen throughout the Company. And then there are stories from his time as a Roadside Assistance service provider.
“Not only has he been a staple in the U-Haul community for 60-plus years,” Smith added, “he has also grown to be an ever-present help with the local community.”
Nita Johnson contributed to this article
