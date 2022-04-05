He first came to London as part of the Heritage Music Series, a collaboration between Laurel County Tourism Commission and Kentucky Music Heritage in an acoustic performance with singer/songwriters Adam Chaffins and Dave Shoemaker last November. On Saturday, Sean Whiting hit the stage of the Laurel County Public Library auditorium with his band and rocked the house with a selection of original and a few cover songs.
While the music series highlights Appalachian artists, Whiting differs from most. Ranging from traditional bluegrass to classic country, Whiting's music trends more toward southern rock.
He brought that and his band, The Big Badness, to London with the gusto that marks his shows. Whiting currently has three albums out, including his first EP that is available on CD and on vinyl records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.