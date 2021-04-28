Second Mile Behavioral Health welcomed as new member to chamber

Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley
Members of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce gathered last Wednesday afternoon to welcome Second Mile Behavioral Health as newest members of the chamber. Second Mile Behavioral Health is a faith-based mental health facility that provides a range of services such as therapy, case management and parenting classes. The facility provides services to those in Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox, Clay, Rockcastle and Madison counties. Second Mile has facilities in London, Russell Springs and Clay County, with plans to expand into Knox County. For more information on Second Mile Behavioral Health, visit www.secondmilebehavioralhealth.com or call 606-657-5504.
