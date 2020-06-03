Secretary of State Michael Adams and Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown held a virtual meeting with the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce to discuss the four ways people can vote in the upcoming primary. The primary election will be on June 23, moved back from May 19 in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. The Secretary of State recommends voters to take advantage of absentee voting.
"We're [the state] paying the postage for any voter who wants to mail in an absentee ballot," said Adams. "I don't prefer voting by mail, but that's not what we're doing exactly here. We have a different method with more secure controls in place than we see on the west coast."
Voters will be required to apply for an absentee ballot, which can be done online at GoVoteKy.gov. The website requires voters to fill out their date of birth, social security number, name, address and party registration. A barcoded ballot will then be sent to those who apply.
The County Clerk's office can still be contacted to request an absentee ballot, but Adams says applying via GoVoteKy.Gov as soon as possible will take the burden off of clerks.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Clerk's Office, or they can be mailed to the county clerk. Adams said absentee ballots will be treated by clerks securely and secretly, and handled just like any other ballot received during elections. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Friday, June 15.
Those who wish to vote in-person can apply for early in-person voting. Voters can contact the Clerk's Office to schedule an appointment to visit the office and vote early. Every County Clerk's Office in Kentuck will be scheduling early in-person voting by June 8.
Those who wish to cast their vote in-person on Election Day can still do so at two polling locations in Laurel County. North Laurel High School and South Laurel High School will be the designated locations for Laurel County voters. Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown says it doesn't matter at which location you choose to vote. Adams explained that only two polling locations in Laurel could be opened due to a limited number of both personal protective equipment and poll workers throughout the state. The deadline to apply as a poll worker was May 15. Brown added that express voting machines had been purchased to help reduce the time voters spend waiting in public to vote.
The Laurel County Clerk's Office is located on 101 South Main Street in London. The office can be by phone at (606) 864-5158, through fax at (606) 864-7369, or via email at tony.brown@ky.gov.
