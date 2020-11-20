A Colorado man was jailed last week after he was involved in a crash and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Bohodir T. Saitokhunov, 29, of Denver, Colorado, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence following a two-vehicle crash on American Greeting Card Road on Thursday around 7:10 p.m.
According to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Saitokhunov was driving a tractor trailer when he struck a pickup truck with a fifth wheel trailer. The impact caused the gooseneck of the fifth wheel, pushing it into the cab of the truck.
During the investigation, Deputy Gary Mehler detected the odor of alcohol on Saitokhunov and conducted an investigation. He then determined that the Colorado man was driving under the influence.
Mehler, a K-9/shift supervisor, headed the investigation. Assisting at the scene were West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Department of Public Safety and Eco-Tech.
