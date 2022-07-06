A steep turn on a narrow road resulted in a loaded semi-truck overturning into a ditchline at the intersection of Middleground Way and Sublimity School Road on Friday afternoon. Workers responded to the emergency, quickly unloading the truck of its products which were loaded onto a flatbed truck and transported away from the scene.
Semi spills load on Middleground Way
- By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
