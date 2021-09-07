Sen. Rand Paul meets with local superintendents to discuss COVID

U.S. Senator Rand Paul made a stop in London Thursday morning to meet with local superintendents and hear their concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the pandemic.
“We are pleased Senator Rand Paul was here to meet with the the superintendents in our region to discuss challenges, especially in the context of COVID-19 mitigation, among other serious issues that face public education currently,” Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said following a closed meeting between superintendents and the senator. “We really appreciate him coming and hearing our ground-level perspective.”
Paul called the conversation between the two sides good, and said everybody had a lot to deal with in trying to figure out the most effective way to educate students during the pandemic. However, Paul also said he was only there to hear the concerns of the local superintendents and discuss possible solutions, not tell them what to do.
“That’s their job to figure this out,” said Paul. “I think we have to look at the science of this and try to figure out what’s appropriate, not appropriate. I think it’s important to keep in context that about one in a million children will die from this,” he claimed.
Statistics pulled from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Thursday afternoon show that of the 529,839 deaths reported on by the CDC, 504 Americans under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19. The CDC says when compared with adults, children and adolescents who are infected with COVID-19 are more commonly asymptomatic or have more mild, non-specific symptoms. While the CDC says children are less likely to develop serious illness or die from COVID-19, it also states the extent to which children suffer long-term consequences of COVID-19 is still unknown.
“The death rate for the seasonal flu for children is actually greater,” commented Paul on Thursday. “So, when we begin telling superintendents or school systems what to do, and I’m not telling them what to do, I’m just here to discuss this, but as someone’s telling them what to do, they need to keep the science in mind as they do it.”
Paul also doubled down on his theory of natural immunity, saying that while around 40 million Americans had “officially gotten” the virus, he believes an antibody survey conducted on all Americans would show that over 100 million people had gotten the virus but didn’t know it.
“I don’t like the idea that we’re sending all of these kids home under quarantine if they’ve already had the disease,” he said. “If you’ve already had the disease, really we should be trying to keep those kids in schools.”
Paul said he thought part of the problem facing local superintendents making these difficult decisions are the “people in Washington and Frankfort” telling them what to do.
“Whereas, I think people in the community are smart enough to know what is it that can be done to keep the community safe,” he said.
With rumors of the Kentucky General Assembly soon entering into a special session to discuss COVID-19 mitigation ( special session was later called on Saturday), Paul was asked if he had any guidance or direction he would like to see them take. Paul didn’t offer any specific advice, but said he thought there was a difference between persuasion and mandates.
“So for example, if you ask me if your parents or grandparents, who are 80 years old, should they sit in a church for two hours in a small space if COVID is on the rise, I’d probably say no,” Paul explained. “But I would never close their church down,” he continued.
“That’s the difference between myself and Governor [Andy] Beshear,” Paul added. “Gov. Beshear thinks he knows enough to close your church, school and tell you what to do. I don’t presume to know that or to believe that I should be able to tell you that.”
No specific details were given on the conversation between Paul and local superintendents, although Dr. Bennett did say there were a lot of concern amongst superintendents surrounding safely educating students, but that there was a consensus amongst them that the best environment for students was in-person.
“I think that a lot of students were deprived of education,” Bennett said on the last school year. “It’s not anybody’s fault, it’s just because the virtual is simply not as effective.”
“We want to educate students in a safe environment, but we also don’t want to see this issue through a vacuum, as if there are no other issues to consider,” Bennett added. “So, depriving a child of their education, and you know keeping businesses opened, and all of these things are extremely important,” he continued.
“Finding that right balance, finding that golden mean between the two extremes is what we’re seeking to do - to maintain a high-quality, in-person education for students, giving parents as much freedom of choice to make health decisions for their own child, and giving a high-quality education in a safe environment. I think that’s something that most of us all will agree on.”
