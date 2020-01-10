Sen. Robinson files to seek re-election to Kentucky Senate in 21st district

Senator Albert Robinson has filed to seek re-election to the Kentucky State Senate’s 21st district. The 21st district includes Laurel, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Menifee, and Bath Counties.
“Since I came to the Senate, I have made it my focus to serve faithfully and honestly the people of the 21st district,” said Sen. Robinson. “I’ve fought to reduce taxes and I’ve supported pro-business and pro-life legislation. Since Republicans have been given majorities in the State House and State Senate, our state has been on an upward trajectory with in-state investments hitting record highs.”
Robinson was joined by his wife, Lucille, Senate President Robert Stivers and Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer.
“Senator Robinson is an outstanding member of the Republican Majority Caucus,” said President Stivers. “Senator Robinson is a constant voice to defend the rights of the unborn and other conservative causes.”
“You won’t find a better champion of conservative values than Albert Robinson,” said Floor Leader Damon Thayer. “Whether it’s defending the rights guaranteed under the second amendment or looking out for the needs of our veterans, Senator Robinson delivers.”
“I have spent my life serving others. There is no bigger calling than representing the people of the 21st district,” remarked Sen. Robinson. “With our Republican majorities in Frankfort, there is much work to be done. One of the greatest honors is to be your voice in Frankfort. I look forward to earning your vote and support in the coming year.”
