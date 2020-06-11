Congratulations to the North Laurel High School, South Laurel High School, and Laurel County Center for Innovation class of 2020. No matter where your educational journey began, I trust you will reflect on your time as a student in Laurel County Schools with pride and appreciation for the teachers, friends, and mentors you were blessed to know along the way.
You have worked many years towards the achievement of graduation. I know it is disappointing that the current circumstances disrupted plans for the traditional graduation that you so richly deserve. It is my hope you have an even greater appreciation for the many memories you have shared with your friends throughout your time in school. I commend Laurel County Schools for their efforts to recognize these incredible young men and women despite the difficulties imposed by COVID-19.
Graduates, wherever your journey leads you upon your graduation, I wish you nothing but the best and offer you my sincerest prayers. I join your family, friends, and entire community in saying, well done and good luck. God bless.
