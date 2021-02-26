Senate to vote on bill that would allow Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Senate President Robert Stivers’ (R-Manchester) bill that would allow the City of Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County is moving to the Senate Floor for vote, after it was passed out of the Standing Committee on State and Local Government Friday afternoon by a vote of 8-2.
Senate Bill 274 (SB 274) has drawn the attention of local county and city officials as it would allow Corbin to annex property in Laurel County, but only to the extent of its utility infrastructure already in place. Current law prevents cities like Corbin, who has two of its precincts in Knox County and five of its precincts in Whitley County, from annexing into a third county.
The bill would also set a floor for occupational tax received by Laurel County should the bill pass, Corbin annexed the property, and businesses voluntarily annexed into the city of Corbin.
“The only thing that Corbin, on a voluntary, limited, annexation can do is receive the increase [on taxes],” explained Stivers. “So nobody’s hurt.”
Before the committee’s vote was tallied, Stivers recalled receiving a letter from a developer wishing to invest $40 million and employee 200 people on a tract of land located in the property contested between the cities of London and Corbin.
“We lost it because we couldn’t annex into that area,” Stivers said, adding later, “[This bill] doesn’t affect the school systems. It doesn’t affect anybody. It is a very limited, and narrow attempt to try and create economic development in that region and employee people, and have the opportunity for tourism, and employment, and businesses, and things as you come into Kentucky or leave Kentucky.”
Senator Brandon Storm (R-London), who voted no, said the City of London and Laurel County opposed SB 274 while asking President Stivers questions about the bill. On Thursday morning, during a Laurel County Fiscal Court meeting, Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield asked magistrates to join him in penning a letter to officials in Frankfort in opposition of the bill.
“Westerfield worked the phones all morning to let elected officials and state government leaders know Laurel County’s stance on the bill,” the Laurel County Fiscal Court posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.
“This legislation is a step toward progress for Corbin and Laurel County,” Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus told the Times-Tribune Friday. “To continue with a years long litigation process is a waste of taxpayer dollars and causes the entire area to remain in development purgatory. We are grateful to Sen. Stivers for the action he is taking to resolve this dispute once and for all.”
The timelines of the litigation mentioned by Razmus was brought up by Sen. Adrienne Southworth (R-Lawrenceburg) before she cast her no vote Friday afternoon. Stivers responded that SB 274 would not affect the litigation currently playing out in Laurel County Circuit Court.
“These people are basically in kind of a purgatory,” Stivers said on the businesses near Exit 29. “They can’t get in a city, they can’t get out of a city. If London is successful in the litigation, but I really don’t know how they can be, then they would be able to annex overtop another city’s infrastructure. If they’re not, then that area is still unable to be annexed.”
When explaining his no vote, Sen. Storm said he believed that as legislators, he and his fellow senators should not subject their opinions or beliefs in litigation.
“My concern is that we’ve heard impassioned floor speeches about not interjecting our legislative authority into disputes regarding parties,” he said. “My concern is this will create a winner or a loser, and I don’t feel comfortable doing that.”
Various senators raised concern on what other areas and cities in Kentucky this bill could affect. Stivers said he believed there were two or three cities it would affect at most.
“London Mayor Troy Rudder said the proposed bill affects other locations, not just London and Laurel County,” the Laurel County Fiscal Court posted on Facebook.
In the state of Kentucky, there are four cities that were incorporated in two counties that also border a third county. There is Corbin, but also Corinth, which is located in Grant and Scott Counties and borders Harrison County. Crittenden is located in Grant and Kenton Counties and borders Boone County. Dawsons Springs, the last of the four cities, is located in Hopkins and Caldwell Counties and borders Christian County.
Of those four cities, only Corbin has extensive infrastructure development in the third bordering county. Crittenden has minimal development in Boone County, while Corinth and Dawsons Springs have none.
