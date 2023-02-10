Senator Brandon Storm, R-London, has been appointed by Senate President Robert Stivers as the new Aerospace and Aviation Caucus Senate co-chair. He replaces former co-chair, Senator Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, with whom he serves as co-chair on the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation.
“As I was considering who to lead the Aviation Caucus, Brandon seemed like the most natural choice,” said Stivers. “He has an in-depth understanding of the London-Corbin Airport and how a regional airport impacts business and personal aircraft usage. Because of its location, this rapidly growing air hub serves the eastern portion of our state. Being the senator whose district it’s located in, I felt it necessary for him to be in this leadership position.”
The London-Corbin Airport is a regional hub for UPS and is located directly off of Interstate 75, making it the most efficient option for the distribution of air cargo throughout eastern Kentucky. The airport, with its 7,000-foot runway, has hosted Air Force One twice and is one of the busiest in the region for personal use aircraft.
“I am both honored and humbled to have been selected by President Stivers to succeed Senator Higdon as the Aviation Caucus co-chair,” Storm said. “He has been a patient mentor to me since I was first elected and has been a steadfast and vocal advocate for transportation and aviation in the commonwealth. Though I have big shoes to fill in taking on this role, it is a tremendous opportunity for which I am grateful.”
Each year during the legislative session, aviation experts and enthusiasts from around the state come to the Capitol to share Kentucky’s rich aviation and aerospace history, and the commonwealth’s prolific aviation industry. This year’s Kentucky Aerospace and Aviation Day will be in the Capitol Rotunda from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, February 23.
