Sensory park coming to city parks; Scott Rose Foundation to fund half of costs

While the City of London has many parks to boast about, soon it will have a unique area for children with disabilities.
Lawrence Kuhl, president of the Scott Rose Foundation, presented a proposal to create a sensory area at both Levi Jackson and the Wellness Park, with the foundation picking up half the costs of each project. Kuhl approached tourism board members during Monday's monthly meeting and presented a drawing of the planned project for the Levi Jackson Park project.
Established by Jim and Judy Rose following the death of their son, the Scott Rose Foundation focuses on providing opportunities for children, especially those with physical and mental disabilities. Kuhl said the Foundation wanted to establish a permanent facility for the area, and an additional playground area for physically challenged children. The sensory park would also be beneficial for autistic children.
Kuhl presented a drawing of the proposed playground, with Parks Director Mackey Williams stating that the "spinners" had proven problematic in the past and suggesting another piece of equipment to replace those items. Williams said children had been injured on the spinners.
A clause in the agreement with the state parks department prohibits cutting trees in the area unless they posed a safety hazard. Park Manager Joey Engle said there were two trees that met the safety hazard standard - with one of those that would be overhanging a shelter that would cover the new playground.
City Safety Officer Rick Cochrane had applied for a grant through the state last year to fund half the cost of the new facility, but no response has yet been received. The Scott Rose Foundation's proposal would offset that 50% the state grant would have covered
"We want the handicapped as well as the able-bodied children to interact and do the same things that these autistic children can do," Kuhl explained.
In a handout presented to board members, Kuhl outlined the goal of the Scott Rose Foundation Playground and Musical Park will feature an electronic keyboard and other equipment suitable for physically and mentally challenged children. The playground features International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) approved equipment designed so children of all abilities can use to develop their skills and gain self confidence.
The playground will cost around $200,000 and will be split 50/50 between the Scott Rose Foundation and the city tourism funds. Board members agreed to the design with some variations on the equipment in the drawing. Board member Troy House said the playground wasn't associated with tourism but was a needed facility for the community, although Kuhl said families from other areas would utilize the park. Kuhl said the new playground would offer a covered area as well as a paved area to accommodate wheelchairs.
Without a drawing of how the facility at the Wellness Park would work, board members tabled discussion on that project until Kuhl could consult with the Foundation board. Board chair Steve Berry asked for a special called meeting in two weeks to discuss that aspect of the Wellness Park project.
Another event that draws large amounts of people from other areas of the country is the Redbud Ride.
The Redbud Ride will again be held in the spring, set for Saturday, April 17 with cyclists moving up their kickstands and taking off from Farmers Market. Julie Rea, president of London Downtown, asked for a $5,000 donation for the event, which was approved unanimously. As part of the sponsorship, participants will receive vouchers from area restaurants to encourage them to spend the weekend in the area as well as highlighting local restaurants. Rea said those participating in last year's ride - that was reset for October due to the COVID-19 pandemic - utilized the vouchers and called the experience "wildly successful."
"Many of the restaurant owners said that was the most post-COVID weekend they'd had all year," she added.
Rea reported that there are currently 750 riders registered and that the numbers should grow as registration remains open until the first week of April. Then the registration opens the day prior and on the day of the ride for "walk up" participants. Rea said most of the local cyclists are "walk ups" and could reach another 100 persons. Of the 750 registered riders, 741 of those are from out of the county and 53% of those plan to stay overnight.
A block party featuring four bands and food and drink vendors will take place throughout the day of the ride. Rea said currently there are some beer, cider and wine vendors set to participate as well as food truck vendors.
Additional space for parking and food vendors at Town Center was also discussed, with board members approving advertising for bids for that project. That will include a 75-space parking lot on Hill Street and areas that can be blocked off for food truck vendors.
Robinson also reported that the London Cleanup Day on April 10 now had 12 registered teams numbering a total of 70 people. He added that the Town Center concert series is slated to begin in late May, once the plan is approved by the Laurel County Health Department. The hanging flower baskets have been ordered and are in process of recruiting volunteers to assist in the effort. The baskets are supplied by Laurel Gardens and the Mennonites.
Community Center director Brittany Cradic was not present for Monday's meeting but Tourism executive director Chris Robinson said she reported more bookings for the center this year with less restrictions on group sizes. But a leak in the rear wall of the facility remains an issue and no contact from a contractor on the repair. Berry said he would contact another contractor to inspect the area and propose cost estimates on the repair.
Parks director Mackey Williams said the Mill Street lot that was once a trailer park has been cleared and is ready for the next step. All water lines, utility poles and electrical areas have been cleared and grass has been sown on the area.
