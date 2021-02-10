The Sentinel-Echo staff won second place in General Excellence in its division in the Kentucky Press Association's 2020 Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers competition while Editor Erin Cox was named the 2020 Journalist of the Year.
Typically, the Kentucky Press Association hosts a banquet to honor winners from across the state, but this year’s awards were presented in a virtual format that was released on Friday.
Mark Walker, General Manager for the Sentinel-Echo and the Times-Tribune, said he was extremely proud of the work from the Sentinel-Echo staff.
“Corbin, London and the entire Tri-County area should be very proud and honored to have such highly regarded community newspapers,” Walker said. “The icing on the cake was Erin Cox being recognized as Kentucky Journalist of the Year! She does an outstanding job as editor for both of these newspapers and has elevated the content each and every year she has been on the job. 2020 was obviously a very challenging year due to the pandemic and I feel we did a great job keeping the Tri-County area up to date on everything that was going on.”
This was the first year the Journalist of the Year award had been given out, with Cox being named the first-ever Kentucky Press Association Journalist of the Year in the Daily Division for the year 2020.
The award was given to three journalists, one in the daily division, one in the weekly division and one for the student division. The winners were awarded based off of the awards they won in the individual categories, with each first place award garnering 5 points, second place earning 3 points and third place earning 1 point.
The 2020 KPA News Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers was judged by members of the North Carolina Press Association, Louisiana Press Association, and the South Carolina Press Association.
“I’m so honored to have won this award,” Cox added. “I put a lot of time, effort and care into the work I do and the work we put out as a newspaper as a whole, so it’s nice to be recognized for that. Personally, 2020 was a life changing year, I bought a house, I got engaged and married, I became a stepparent and that was all on top of a pandemic that altered our newspaper and the work I do every day. To walk away as 2020 Journalist of the Year on top of all that, I now feel more justified in telling my husband, ‘I just need to do this for work real quick’ and the many times I have told him I’m going to be off at 5, when in reality I am hardly ever really off at 5. I’m thankful for him, the rest of my family and my work family at the newspaper who understand the quality of work I expect of myself and of our newspaper.”
Cox won awards for her work with The Sentinel-Echo's sister newspaper, The Times-Tribune. She won first place for Best Breaking News Story and third place in that category for coverage of February 2020 flooding. Cox also won first place for Best Use of Social Media or Multimedia for the flooding coverage and took second place for Best Breaking news picture for a flooding picture.
Cox took first place for Best Video, along with Les Dixon and Emily Adams, for their virtual presentation of the TRISPY Awards in 2020. Cox also took second place in that category for a video on the Jeep Jamboree.
She also got third place for Best Editorial Writer.
Staff members also received 12 individual awards.
Staff writer Nita Johnson received third place for Best Columnist. She was also awarded third place for Best Breaking News Photo with a photo of the arrest of a Barbourville man who threw a gun that then discharged near officers.
Staff writer Les Dixon was named first place for Best Sports Columnist while also taking first and second place for Best Sports Photo. Dixon received second place for Best Sports Picture Essay and third place for Best Sports Special Section.
Dixon also took second place for Best Headline Writer with his “Run and Stun” headline while Nighttime Editor Brad Hall took third place in the same category for Best Headline Writer.
Hall won first place for Best Graphic while Dixon won second place in the same category. The two also took second place for Best Sports Page/Section.
“I feel like the work of journalists isn’t always given the appreciation it deserves, so to get recognized for that work is gratifying,” Cox said. “I always say that we are our community’s biggest cheerleaders. We are at or follow up with every community event that we can possibly cover, we try to let everyone know about upcoming events and we try to hold our elected officials accountable in our watchdog role. From little league baseball games to the Vice President visiting our small town, we cover it all and we bring it to the public so that they know what is going on in their community.
“As a newspaper, the Sentinel has had to adjust to many changes throughout the pandemic. Nita Johnson has had to hold down the fort as we’ve had to deal with staff furloughs and changes. Les Dixon has taken over the sports coverage and he is the best around. Brad Hall now does our page design and our newspaper has never looked better. To make it through all the changes this year and walk away with second place in General Excellence, I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”
