Sentinel-Echo donates unused newsstands to effort at school

A local teacher implemented the social distancing practice in a unique way by asking for drop-off boxes at her school.
Through the request from Johnson Elementary teacher, Melinda Bowling, the Sentinel Echo has now donated old newsstands to the school to use for homework drop off boxes.
The stands are labeled for each grade at the school, from Pre-K to the fifth grade and are located outside the school's main entrance.
Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox said the request from Bowling was readily answered as another means to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has spread across the world.
"The Sentinel-Echo is doing the best we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 by taking precautions within our own operations and we are trying to help our community as well by offering free access online to all our stories about the coronavirus," Cox said. "Getting the information out about COVID-19 is essential and critical to stop the spread. But doing something like this to help a local elementary school is something we’re also willing to do.
"We understand that this is uncharted territory," she continued. "Our business is hurting because ad sales have dropped, yet we are stepping up to continue to be a part of our community by donating these news racks and by offering free online access to our coronavirus-related stories."
Cox and General Manager Mark Walker have been proactive in protecting their customers as well as their staff during the pandemic. Newsroom staff at both the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune have been working from home, gathering information for stories by telephone and email since Monday, March 16. Last week the offices of both newspapers were closed to the public although questions, subscription renewals and other issues can be addressed by contacting the office by phone at (606) 878-7400, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other questions and concerns can be sent to the Sentinel's Facebook page or their website at www.sentinel-echo.com.
