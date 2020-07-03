Dear Readers:
The Sentinel-Echo has made it our mission to provide London and Laurel County with accurate and timely information throughout the coronavirus pandemic and as businesses have begun to reopen.
However, the current economic condition along with local business support of the newspaper not recovering quickly has caused us to restructure our resources so that we can remain committed to providing Laurel County with the most up-to-date news.
Effective next week, The Sentinel-Echo office will be relocated to 115 CVB Drive in London which is the home to our printing facility, Southeast Kentucky Publishing. The new office will also be the new location of our sister newspaper The Times-Tribune. Bringing all of our resources together in one location will allow us to be more effective in producing and gathering our news stories as we will have a wealth of knowledge and experience working together to deliver you the news.
Those wanting to contact us can do so by visiting us at the new office, calling the Sentinel-Echo at the same number 606-878-7400 or emailing us, which our respective emails are listed on page 4 of every newspaper.
In addition, the week of July 13, The Sentinel-Echo will reduce the print newspaper to one day a week: Wednesday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to the complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.sentinel-echo.com) every day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call 606-878-7400.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
Thank you for supporting our local journalism. It matters now more than ever. And please email me at mwalker@sentinel-echo.com if you have questions regarding our restructuring.
Be well and be safe.
—General Manager Mark Walker
