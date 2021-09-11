Sentinel-Echo reporter reflects on how the local paper reported on 9-11-01

The memories of Set. 11, 2001 will remain implanted in my mind - the horror, the shock, the utter devastation of not only the United States but the entire world.
I heard the news en route to work of the first plane crashing into the North Tower. When I walked into the office, then managing editor Dale Morton greeted me with news of the South Tower crash, adding, "We're under attack." While we in the newsroom digested that horrific news, we listened on the radio as the latest broadcasts came in of the other events - the two other plane crashes, the no-flying orders, the collapse of the Twin Towers and the deaths of emergency personnel. We didn't have a TV in the Sentinel-Echo office at that time, so our news was the verbal reports via radio broadcasts.
As the no-fly order was enacted, we soon learned that a plane was flying in the vicinity of the London-Corbin Airport but that controllers could not make contact with the pilot. That sent the local news media to CAP Drive, where we all gathered along the roadway and waited. And waited. And waited. It was a hot, sweltering day and someone brought us water and the residents along the street were kind enough not to object to us utilizing their shade trees for some relief from the heat as we waited.
After several hours, the pilot did receive messages from the airport personnel that all air flights had been grounded in light of the attacks. It seems he was exempt from filing a flight plan with the FFA due to the small size of the plane and he was totally unaware of the attacks on our country but immediately landed at the airport. A simple and single incident that kept airport and emergency officials at bay for nearly the entire day.
On the personal side, my son Rickey was scheduled to go to Frankfort with a naval recruiter that day, but the recruiter called him that the government offices were shut down and a reschedule would take place. I begged him to not reschedule because I knew there would be war declared and I was not willing for my child to be involved in it.
I was also worried about my stepson, Robert Johnson, who was active duty Air Force and was actually stationed at the Louisiana base where President George Bush was flown to give his address to the nation. I was successful in contacting Robert, who assured me that all was well with him.
Like millions of others, I watched the videos and playbacks of the events of the day with tears running down my face and prayers going up for the families of those whose lives were so abruptly and violently ended. Then came the rage for this evil group of people who enacted such devastation upon our country and threatened the security and safety of the entire world.
Sept. 12, 2001 was a busy day as we prepared the next edition of the newspaper. It was an unexpected but very welcome surprise when Margaret Keith - descendant of the Sentinel-Echo founder and a former owner of the paper herself - left a message with contacts for some local people who were directly involved in different aspects of the attacks and the aftermath. From the man caught in the traffic backup into Washington D.C., to the native who was inside the Pentagon at the time of the attack, to a South Laurel graduate in the Navy whose ship was posted outside New York City - those were all amazing stories that made you realize how far some Laurel Countians can really go! The fact that they were all okay during this crisis was even better news. That information from Margaret was totally unexpected but I am forever grateful to her for that assistance - and obviously, have never forgotten it!
The world has changed so drastically in 20 years. Now, the nightmare in Afghanistan is kicking up again with the Taliban and I have to wonder how that will affect the future of our country and the world as this terrorist regimen spreads its evil once more.
But I'm willing to bet that the American spirit will revive once again and prove to the entire world again that we are indeed a force to be reckoned with. Because we are the United States of America and that is what we stand for - yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.