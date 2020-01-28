Sentinel-Echo wins in Kentucky Press Association awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The annual Kentucky Press Association's Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers contest, which recognizes newspaper writing, design and advertising, was held at The Hilton in Lexington on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.
This year's selections included awards for Sentinel Echo editor, Erin Cox, and staff writer, Nita Johnson.
Cox won a third place award for Best Front Page design of Vice President Mike Pence and Air Force Two landing at the London-Corbin Airport. In that edition, Cox utilized a "dropped header," which moved the top spot of "The Sentinel Echo" and replaced that section with a picture of Air Force Two. The newspaper title was located below the picture. The remainder of the page focused on Pence meeting with citizens at the airport and stories from his address to citizens in Manchester, Ky.
The judges commented on Cox's design, stating: "Really cool treatment incorporating photos in the header."
Cox said, "I knew with the Vice President coming to London that I wanted to do something that would really stand out and make people want to keep that newspaper in their scrapbooks. I actually went to the airport for the Air Force Two landing so I got to experience it and when I saw Air Force Two sitting on the runway, I knew that was my picture I was going to use to really make the front page pop."
Staff Writer Nita Johnson took home two third place awards for the 2019 contest. Johnson received recognition as Best Columnist, for which three columns are considered as one entry. She also won third place in the Best Business/Agribusiness category for her story on the potential closing and sale of London Church Furniture.
The judges wrote: "While maintaining a journalist presentation, this piece paints a poignant picture of not just a business in decline, but a sector of our society in transition and possibly decline, too. Well handled."
For Johnson, both awards hold special meaning.
"I'm always thrilled when my columns receive recognition in the statewide contest," she said. "While news and feature stories highlight my hometown and its people, columns give me the opportunity to voice my opinions on various aspects of my life, my family, my hometown, and the negative and positive of our society today. The story on London Church Furniture's decline with the new trend of movable chairs and stages rather than the pulpit and pews shows the evolution of churches in today's society that replaces tradition with trend."
This year's contest also recognized several former Sentinel Echo writers and interns.
Cameron Coyle, a student at Western Kentucky University who interned during the summer of 2019, won first place in the Student Publications division for Best Editorial Writer for the university's newspaper, College Heights Herald. Coyle's editorial headlined: "Too Cool for School " with a subhead of "Kentucky Governor sticks his foot in his mouth (again) with 'soft' comments about last week's weather." The judges praised Coyle's style, stating: "Your positions are clearly defined and the format is really great. I love how you define the issue, announce your stance, and then write."
Former Sentinel staff writer, Kelly McKinney, now editor of the Springfield Sun, received eight individual awards including Best On-Going/Extended Coverage story, Best Business/Agribusiness, Best Feature Picture, Best Picture Essay, Best Graphic, Best Sports Page/Section design, Best Editorial Page design (with owner John Nelson), and Best Headline Writer. The Springfield Sun took the third place award for the 2019 General Excellence award in the Weekly division.
Peter Zubaty, former Sentinel Echo sports writer, also took home several awards for his work at the Kentucky Standard. Zubaty won in the following categories: Best Editorial Writer, Best Sports Columnist, Best Sports Story, Best Business/Agribusiness story, Best Sports Picture, and Best Sports Picture Essay. Kentucky Standard was awarded first place in the Multiweekly division.
Former Sentinel Echo managing editor Carrie Dillard (2011-2013), now the editor of the Paducah Sun, was also recognized with the 2019 Russ Metz Memorial Most Valuable Member. Metz has been publisher of the Bath County News-Outlook since 1960, was a founding member of the Kentucky Weekly Newspaper Association and served as president, and has been involved with national and international newspaper organizations.
Dillard was presented with the award by the KPA President to an individual who has performed the most outstanding service to the Kentucky Press Association/Kentucky Press Service. Dillard is also a State At-Large member of the KPA board of directors and elected as the 2020 KPA treasurer.
