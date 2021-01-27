Kingswood Capital Management, LP announced on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Senture, LLC from the current shareholders. The acquisition is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2021.
Founded in 2003, Senture is an industry-leading provider of multi-channel contact center solution to government agencies, commercial customers and large system integrators. Senture's combination of flexible technology, proprietary training, dedicated staff and speedy response to the COVID-19 pandemic enabled it to further accelerate its significant growth trajectory in recent years throughout the course of 2020. With over 3,400 current employees, Senture was again in 2020 named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
"We are delighted to partner with Senture and its talented management team, who lead the company in providing excellent service to its customers in critical end markets such as healthcare and education," said Alex Wolf, Managing Partner of Kingswood. "We couldn't be more impressed by the company's recent growth and continued commitment to its employees, customers and mission. A partnership between Kingswood and Senture represents an opportunity to take an already great business to the next level and continued the company's strong trajectory."
"Senture's incredible growth is directly attributed to its people. At Senture, it has always been about the people and this will continue with the partnership with Kingswood," said Chris Deaton, former owner and retiring CEO of Senture. "I am confident that Senture will continue to deliver best in class service to which our clients have become accustomed. Jim Gayhart will lead a highly capable management team to great heights, and I am excited to watch the continued growth."
Jim Gayhart, newly appointed president of Senture, commented on the partnership with Kingswood. "I am truly honored to serve in this role at Senture. I look forward to continuing the success and culture that we have experienced here. Senture's best days are truly ahead of us and Kingswood will help us achieve our mission."
Prudential Private Capital is providing the financing for the acquisition. Configure Partners, Goodwin Procter, and Moelis & Company LLC advised Kingswood on the transition. SC&H Capital, Henry Watx Raine & Martin PilieroMazzo and Saul Ewing Amstein & Lehr advised Senture on the transaction.
Kingswood Capital Management, LP is a private investment firm primarily focused on investing in businesses in transition. In addition to access to capital, Kingswood brings relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources that can strengthen the business it partners with and enhance value.
