The Kentucky General Assembly beginning in January will be a short one, but educators across the region are making their needs known well in advance in hopes of receiving support from the legislators.
The Southeast/South-Central Education Cooperative (SESC) Board of Directors met in late October to address some of the concerns of educators in the region. Those members included Superintendents from Laurel, Knox and Rockcastle County and Harlan Independent School Districts.
Dr. Doug Bennett, Laurel County School District Superintendent and chairman of the SESC, opened the session, outlining the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students, parents and guardians in the respect of education.
"This pandemic has amplified the importance of our public schools in our communities: first and foremost, for educating our children, while also being an important component in the economy as schools provide a safe, nurturing environment for children of working families. This pandemic has also highlighted the importance of social and emotional learning for children, which our schools provide through in-person instruction and through a variety of extra- and co-curricular supports and activities."
Bennett thanked the public school staff, parents/guardians, families and communities for their support during an extremely trying time for education professionals.
"Navigating this unprecedented time continues to be a very challenging task, but in partnership with families and many local, state and federal agencies, we will get through this together," he said.
The meeting also included news media as another means of relaying educators' concerns to the public and to the state's leaders for the needs for the 2021 session.
"As leaders of public education in Kentucky, we know our state and communities get the schools they want. It's dependent on the investment of time and resources in educating our students," he said. "Our schools have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to educate, feed, and support our students. We advocate for our priorities through the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, which works directly with legislators to share our concerns, needs, priorities and recommendations. We recognize this will be an unusual legislative session with the need to pass a one-year budget in a short 30-day session."
Kelly Sprinkles, Knox County School superintendent and vice-chair of the SESC, outlined some specific needs addressing legislators providing adequate and equitable funding for public education. Some of those include increasing funding of Base SEEK and the SEEK add-on rate for exceptional children, ensure advanced training for teachers and funding for their pensions through the Teacher Retirement System and full amount for school employee health insurance, continue funding for the School Safety and Resilience Act, support the HANDS program and services for students in foster care and to serve special needs among those students, and continue to equalize local nickel taxes levied by school boards for facility improvement and consider tax reforms to revenue needed to fund public education.
"Bottom line - Kentucky needs to make a stronger investment in its public schools," Sprinkles said. "It's an economic, workforce and community development investment that will improve the quality of lives for Kentuckians now and in the future."
Charles Morton, superintendent of Harlan Independent School and KASS board member, added to the concerns for the future of public education. He outlined what school superintendents call "The Five P'S."
"While the budget is our top priority for this short legislative session, there are several other areas that need to be addressed, and for which we will be advocating,"
Those include:
• Professional Educator Recruitment, Retention and Development - The number one factor influencing student learning and achievement and success is the quality of professional educators. Improving the instructional and leadership capacity of teachers, principals, superintendents and other education professional is critically important to our education process.
• Pension Reform - A sound pension system is critical to the goal of keeping educators. The Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System (KTRS) has performed in the top 1% of pension funds nationally over the past 10 years and has grown by about $19 billion despite negative cash flows (meaning benefits paid by the system exceeded the contributions) over the past 33 years. Combined with a higher rate of years of service, the number of teachers who remain actively employed has risen from average retirement age of 54 in 2004 to the current 59 years of age
• Privatization: Public education must be fully funded. Diverting funds needed for successful public schools, especially those in rural areas, would leave many students already disadvantaged even further behind.
Carrie Ballinger, superintendent of Rockcastle County Schools, added the other two "P's" to the list:
• Principal selection and Purview - currently school principals are chosen by Site Based Decision Making Councils. Ballinger said that in no other profession does the CEO (equivalent to superintendent) not have a voice in choosing a school principal. School boards and superintendents must have a greater voice regarding curriculum and instruction.
• Protecting our students and schools - Ballinger called out for additional and continuing steps to enhance school safety, with full funding for the School Safety and Resiliency Act.
"Every dollar spent in a courtroom is a dollar not spent educating students in a classroom," she said. "Additionally we must ensure that a child being enrolled in homeschool has not received a truancy summons and that adults providing K-12 education instruction in the homeschool setting meet minimum educational and safety requirements. Finally, we advocate for reforms to protect students and others from systemic racism and any form of discrimination or bias."
All four superintendents reported a majority of students participating in in-person classes. Bennett said Laurel County's ratio was 5,400 in-person students with an overall enrollment of 9,000. Morton said his school district had 80% enrolled in-person, with 20% taking the virtual classes. Ballinger reported that there are 2,700 students in Rockcastle County Public Schools, with only 700 taking home school classes. Sprinkles also reported a majority enrolled in Knox County schools attended in-person classes.
Ensuring that those who have a passion for teaching have good retirement system to defer them from other vocations is a vital concern of the KASS. Sprinkles said that Eastern Kentucky University's branch center was "challenged" with recruiting students into the teaching profession and that while teacher salaries are not very high, those pursuing that occupation should have a good retirement system to depend on once they retire.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also placed teachers with new responsibilities for which they were not trained. Most teachers, all superintendents said, have risen to the challenge exceptionally well, but the KASS calls for more training for teachers in technology areas especially needed during this time. School systems are struggling to provide laptops, websites and assist centers for students and parents. Morton said Harlan Independent School District is offering tutoring, Zoom and in-person groups to assist parents who are unfamiliar with specific courses their child is taking. Bennett added that Laurel County is setting up online tutoring and broadcasting classroom lessons that are the same as in-person classes.
"Teachers are trained for in-person instruction - and through this pandemic, they're doing a phenomenal job with the online classes," he added.
Sprinkles said that "the most valuable resource we have is our teachers."
"The students depend on the expertise of teachers and we want to get them the support they need," she said.
Rockcastle County Schools, added Ballinger, have included the school mascot "Rockets" into their curriculum with "My Rock Online," a Help Desk for students and parents that is operational between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Our Rockcastle Student Council has also put together a video series with a technology team of two teachers per school that assists students," she said.
Overall, educators agree that in-person classes are the most beneficial to students and that through funding, training, technology advancements and pension funding, the students of Kentucky will be better educated and better skilled to enter the workforce.
