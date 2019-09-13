SET TO DEFEND HOME TURF: West Jessamine will pay a visit to South Laurel today

After going up against two Top 10 teams the past two weeks, Donnie Burdine’s South Laurel Cardinals will try to get back to the .500 mark with a home matchup against West Jessamine.
The Cardinals (1-2) put up 40 points during last week’s 80-40 loss to Bell County despite having to deal with some injuries to key players.
Even though his team enters today’s matchup riding a two-game losing skid, Burdine says he feels good about his team.
“We are fine. We are just banged up and have a few guys out,” he said. “We aren’t concerned with the last two weeks, but if we struggle in the next two weeks, then we should be concerned.
“Seriously, other than Pulaski County, who else is as good on our schedule than the two teams we’ve played the past two weeks?” he asked. “I believe every game we have remaining is winnable. We just need to get healthy and get some of our players coming back from these injuries.”
Burdine said losing the services of Conner Wilson has been hard to overcome, considering the number of positions he plays.
Wilson is South Laurel’s placekicker and long snapper. He also plays wide receiver and cornerback.
“Conner being out hurts us tremendously,” Burdine said. “He’s our long snapper and he’s our kicker and teams have been able to start at the 45 all game long now. I’m not sure when he’s going to be back, so we will need to continue to improve in those areas.”
South Laurel has hopes of seeing a lot of improvement against a West Jessamine squad that is 0-3 and has been outscored 86-21 during the process.
The Colts are surrendering 316 offensive yards per game while averaging only 163 yards on offense.
Quarterback Haden Rowland has passed for 206 yards and one touchdown while Bryson Scott leads the team with 139 rushing yards.
The Cardinals will counter with an offensive attack that is led by tailback Jordan Ramey’s 563 rushing yards while quarterback Logan Gentry has passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Gentry’s main receiving targets are Traeton Napier (11 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown while Daterian Brigance has 16 receptions for 109 yards and two scores.
“All of these games we have remaining are winnable,” Burdine said. “We’ve got to show up and play, and be better this Friday than last Friday. We need to play our best football game of the season on Friday.
“We’ve got to limit turnovers, too,” he added. “We also have to force some turnovers on the defensive side. We are upside down in turnover ratio right at either 10 or 11-2, and that’s off the top of my head. We need to execute and we’ve got to get healthy. Except for having to play Pulaski County, later on, we’ve got the hard part of our schedule out of the way.”
