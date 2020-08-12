The 85th Laurel County Homecoming will culminate this year with Saturday's Miss and Teen pageant held at the amphitheater in Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park at 8 p.m.
This year offers five young ladies vying for the crown of Teen Laurel County Homecoming, while two contestants are seeking the 2020 Miss Laurel County Homecoming crown. Winners will receive monetary scholarships.
Miss contestants are Kaitlyn Ramey and Camryn Deaton.
Teen contestants are Alyssa Mounce, Kennedy Mosley, Lorin Sasser, Lisa Young and Kaylee Smith.
The event will be hosted by local radio personality, Dave Begley, news director with Forcht Broadcasting which includes Kool Gold 96.7, 106.9 - The Wolf, and SAM 103.9. Begley hosts London News Now and Dave Begley in the Morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.