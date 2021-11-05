The protestant reformation is the most significant event in the history of the Christian church. Martin Luther triggered a seismic upheaval that rocked the western world in the 1500s — with an impact that continues to reverberate to this day. Everything Christianity has become is the product of that moment in history and also a mirror by which we reflect where we are today.
The film, “Martin Luther — the Idea that Changed the World”, tells the great adventure story of his life. At the same time, it examines his quest for truth—questions we all must face—including “Who am I?” “What is my purpose?” and “How do I get right with God?”
You are invited to observe a reenactment prior to the showing of the film at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 510 S. Dixie, London.
