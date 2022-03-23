Several attend fairgrounds forum to share ideas for property

"If you want to make Laurel County better, give the kids something to do."
Those were the words of Tim Wagers, who advocated softball teams as one of the options for the former Laurel County Fairgrounds property.
Wagers was one of several people speaking at a public forum held Tuesday night at the fairground's Ag Building. The meeting was a public meeting so community leaders could learn what interests the people in the area for future development in the area. The fairgrounds property was once leased by the county but with the acquisition of all of Levi Jackson Park to the city's ownership, that property is now overseen by the City of London Tourism Commission.
Wagers said softball tournaments - which is commonly known as travel ball - brought in many tourists in other areas and that London and Laurel County could profit economically from that effort.
Other suggestions included archery, which is a growing sport across the state, with London hosting the ASA tournaments - which is the biggest tourism event in Laurel County each year.
Glenn Williams, agricultural agent for the Laurel County Extension Office, said his group supported archery as well as agricultural projects such as an agricultural fair. He added that this year's Agricultural Fair was open to other counties whereas it was Laurel County participants exclusively in the past.
"We'd like to keep the archery, softball and other things," Williams said. "We need to update our existing facilities, maybe doing more with agri-tourism. If we had more room we could have soccer and other things."
Improvements in the amphitheater in the main park area were also mentioned, where live music and other activities could be held - again bringing in tourism and boosting the economy.
Kelly Burton with the London Laurel County Tourism Commission spoke for her group.
"We could expand the ag building, and host trade shows, RV and boat shows," she said. "We could have a multi-function building, not one that will just host one thing. Having an expo building would be an opportunity to do that."
Burton also mentioned hosting horse shows as well as other growing sports such as cross country, dodgeball, and adult kickball - all of which are growing in popularity across the country. As a co-director of the county tourism commission, Burton attends many trade shows in other states, promoting the attractions that Laurel County has to offer. She added that the fairgrounds property would have to have a maximum of 4 to 8 fields to accommodate the various sports that require fields. She agreed with a statement from another group that the amphitheater in the main park area could be improved and used to bring in tourism for events held there.
Chris Robinson, City Tourism director, said the forum had been informative and that the various ideas would all be taken into consideration. He did add, however, that the plan for the fairgrounds property would be developed for the future use.
"This is not an overnight plan, this is a multi-year plan for the fairgrounds," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.