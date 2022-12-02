Inappropriate sexual contact with a minor age child now has a London man looking at jail time.
Daniel Kavialu-Lopez Alvarez, 23, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton on Nov. 16, at which time he entered guilty pleas to second-degree rape (no force) and second-degree sodomy. He is scheduled for formal sentencing on Jan. 18.
Alvarez was indicted in 2020 on charges of rape, sodomy, promoting use of minor by electronic means, unlawful transaction with a minor and promoting sale of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. The other charges will be dropped as part of Alvarez’s plea agreement.
The indictment came after Alvarez reportedly had sexual relations with a 13-year-old and used his phone to record the child in a sexual performance. Additionally, he was charged with giving alcohol to the minor age child and produced, directed or promoted the child in a sexual performance.
Another man accused of inappropriate sexual conduct is set for a pretrial conference in January.
Christopher Henry, 22, was indicted in January this year for one count of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old and another incident involving a “physically helpless person.”
The incidents with the 13-year-old occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 22, 2021. The indictment claims that Henry had sexual intercourse, deviate sexual intercourse and sexual contact with the teen, who also said Henry used his camera while her genitalia was exposed. The other charges claim that Henry subjected a “physically helpless person” to sexual contact between Sept. 1 and Nov. 22, 2021.
Other cases include:
• Jonathan D. Dean, 38, of Hemlock Lane in London, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Monday. Dean was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and pled guilty earlier this month to an amended charge of sexual misconduct. His sentence was 12 months, probated for 60 months, on the condition he serve 60 days in jail. He is to have no contact with the victim in the case.
• Andrew Kyle Grigsby, 27, of Barbourville Road in London, is set for sentencing in January. He entered a guilty plea to two counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor earlier this month. He was recommended to serve 2 years on each count, but the sentences will run at the same time for a total of 2 years. Grigsby must, however, register as a sex offender, which will restrict his interactions with minor age children.
• Two people involved with a theft from a London business were sentenced on Monday. Christopher Michael McCulley, 40, of Braxton Lane in Lily and Brittany Leshae Ridener , 27 of Heidrick, KY, were involved in stealing merchandise from a London store in March 2021. McCully will serve a 10-year sentence, which was enhanced from 5 years to 10 years due to having prior felony convictions. Ridener will serve a 9-year sentence — enhanced from 5 years because she is also a prior felony offender. Both were ordered to pay restitution of $1,179.98 to the business where the theft occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.