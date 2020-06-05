As restrictions continue to ease on businesses across the state, Laurel County is seeing a growing number of new businesses in its own right.
During the monthly update of the industrial and economic development authority, Executive Director Paula Thompson announced several new businesses that have opened and two others that have relocated.
According to Thompson, construction is now complete on It's Girl Time Esthetics Studio and the business is now open. It's Girl Time is a full service salon that offers facials, microdermabrasion, waxing services, lash services among other treatments for the skin. They are located at 474 Keavy Road, Suite 6 at the roundabout on Ky. 363.
Groups Recover Together is another new business, located at 1501 South Main Street, Suite H in the McKnight Plaza. Respectful and affordable addiction treatment is their specialty with Suboxone and weekly meetings.
Winchester Stone & Granite is also open for business, specializing in granite, marble and quartz as well as repair on stone. They are located at 1501 South Main Street in the McKnight Plaza.
Other new businesses include:
Southside Florist at 1666 South Laurel Road just past the Levi Jackson Park entrance off U.S. 25. They carry an array of fresh and artificial flower arrangements, balloons, gifts, cards, framed art and wreaths as well as offering year-round decorating and funeral deliveries.
Cornett's Farm Fresh Foods has opened a storefront at 6831 McWhorter Road in London. They carry fresh produce and meats from top quality livestock. They are open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
25 Auto Detailing is located next to Day Brother's RV Sales on South Laurel Road.
Sale KY is a new store on North Mill Street that carries wholesale items individually or by the pallet. Visit their Facebook page for more details on their items.
KY Wildcat Pallet Liquidators is located near the junction of Fariston Road on South Laurel Road (U.S. 25) that sells merchandise by the pallet or lot. Items include new, customer returns or shelf pulls.
Two businesses that have relocated recently are Charles Cromer's Allstate Insurance and London Power Equipment. Cromer's insurance agency is now located in the McKnight Plaza at 1539 South Main Street next to City Nails. London Power Equipment is moving from Bill George Road to 1680 Ky. 192 East. They sell and service commercial and residential outdoor power equipment and will open in mid-June.
