As the school semester winds down this week, several schools hosted a drive-through event to spread the holiday cheer to students and families, despite there being no in-person classes for the past several weeks. The cars lined up anxiously along Payne Trail to Bush Elementary on Friday evening as students had a final chance to see their teachers in person before the holiday break. The waiting in line was enhanced by the bright lights outlining a fire truck while teachers set up booths and wished the students a merry Christmas as they drove through. Wyan Pine Grove and several others hosted drive-through events this week.
Photos by Nita Johnson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.