The trial date for a former South Laurel High School music teacher on sexual offenses against two minors has been set.
Mark A. Felts, 56, of Corbin, was scheduled for another pretrial conference on Wednesday, May 19, at which time Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton set a jury trial date of August 10.
Felts is charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place in March 2015. According to the indictment, Felts had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim who was 15 years old. The incidents recurred in Nov. 2015, Jan. 2016, Oct. 2016, and two occasions in Feb. 2017. The seventh count of the indictment claims that Felts "engaged in deviate sexual intercourse" with another person who was under age 18 in spring 2017.
Those claims resulted in Felts being indicted by a Laurel grand jury in October 2019. Once that indictment was returned, Felts posted $25,000 cash bond at the Laurel Circuit Clerk's office and has remained on bond since that time. The case was set for several pretrial conferences - all of which Felts made an appearance.
Felts was the choral director at South Laurel High School for many years but retired abruptly in the midst of the final semester of the 2017-2018 school year.
