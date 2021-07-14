TRI-COUNTY—Tuesday night was all about honoring the outstanding achievements of Tri-County high school athletes for the 2020-21 school year with the fifth annual TRISPY Awards.
The TRISPY Awards are the Tri-County’s own ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards, celebrating and honoring the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties. An anonymous committee made up of members from the community vote on the winners for each award.
Once again this year, the TRISPY Awards were held virtually with the awards show going live on the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo’s Facebook pages and websites on Tuesday evening.
“The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune are big supporters of our community,” said Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox. “Every day we try to tell the stories of our people and high school sports is a major component to that. This is just one way we get to celebrate our community and honor our high school athletes that bring so much excitement to our communities.”
North Laurel High School’s Reed Sheppard was named Male Athlete of the Year, with his impressive play helping him to become one of the top 35 players in the nation for the Class of 2023. Sheppard has also received numerous Division I offers as only a sophomore, with the University of Kentucky becoming one of the most recent offers.
South Laurel High School’s Phoebe McCowan received the Female Athlete of the Year award after capping off her impressive career at South Laurel with a third straight 800-meter state championship.
Former Sentinel-Echo sports writer Tom Liesenhoff received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday night. Liesenhoff covered sports for the Sentinel-Echo for 36 years.
Other top honors include Boys Team of the Year which was awarded to the Whitley County Baseball team after making history this past season with the program’s first region championship. The Colonels finished up their season in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Girls Team of the Year went to North Laurel Girls Soccer, while Coach Jessica Miller was named Girls Coach of the Year, after setting a school record with 15 wins in the season. The Lady Jaguars won both the district and region championships before seeing their season come to an end in the final four of the state tournament.
The video of the awards is available on The Sentinel-Echo website and Facebook page. A magazine featuring the nominees and winners is available at The Sentinel-Echo office at 115 CVB Drive in London.
Complete list of winners:
Boys Golf: Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Girls Golf: Kinsley Blair, North Laurel
Boys Cross Country: Sean Simons, Corbin
Girls Cross Country: Lauren Crouch, North Laurel
Boys Soccer: Jose Torres, Corbin
Girls Soccer: Olivia Rudder, North Laurel
Volleyball: Morgan Stacy, Corbin
Football: Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg
Girls Basketball: Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Boys Basketball: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Girls Swimming: Taylor Miller, Corbin
Boys Swimming: Jonah Black, Corbin
Girls Bowling: Lauren Shackleford, Corbin
Boys Bowling: Kevin Allen, Corbin
Boys Wrestling: Tanner Morris, Knox Central
Girls Wrestling: Chloe Riley, Knox Central
Boys Archery: Matthew Cochrane, North Laurel
Girls Archery: Addison Metcalf, North Laurel
Cheer Team: Knox Central High School
Baseball: Caden Petrey, Whitley County
Softball: Maddie Dagley, North Laurel
Bass Fishing: Alex Gray/Dalton Fisher, Knox Central
Track Male: Sean Simons, Corbin
Track Female: Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel
Tennis Male: Alex Smith, Knox Central
Tennis Female: Lindsay Jones, Corbin
Boys Coach: Armando Cima, Corbin Boys Soccer
Girls Coach: Jessica Miller, North Laurel Girls Soccer
Boys Team of the Year: Whitley County Baseball
Girls Team of the Year: North Laurel Girls Soccer
Male Breakout: Grant Zehr, Whitley County
Female Breakout: Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
Male Athlete: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Female Athlete: Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel
Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Liesenhoff
