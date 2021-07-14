TRI-COUNTY—Tuesday night was all about honoring the outstanding achievements of Tri-County high school athletes for the 2020-21 school year with the fifth annual TRISPY Awards.

The Times-Tribune, Sentinel-Echo and Union College honoring our Tri-County athletes.

The TRISPY Awards are the Tri-County’s own ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards, celebrating and honoring the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties. An anonymous committee made up of members from the community vote on the winners for each award.

Once again this year, the TRISPY Awards were held virtually with the awards show going live on the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo’s Facebook pages and websites on Tuesday evening.

“The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune are big supporters of our community,” said Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox. “Every day we try to tell the stories of our people and high school sports is a major component to that. This is just one way we get to celebrate our community and honor our high school athletes that bring so much excitement to our communities.”

North Laurel High School’s Reed Sheppard was named Male Athlete of the Year, with his impressive play helping him to become one of the top 35 players in the nation for the Class of 2023. Sheppard has also received numerous Division I offers as only a sophomore, with the University of Kentucky becoming one of the most recent offers.

South Laurel High School’s Phoebe McCowan received the Female Athlete of the Year award after capping off her impressive career at South Laurel with a third straight 800-meter state championship.

Former Sentinel-Echo sports writer Tom Liesenhoff received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday night. Liesenhoff covered sports for the Sentinel-Echo for 36 years.

Other top honors include Boys Team of the Year which was awarded to the Whitley County Baseball team after making history this past season with the program’s first region championship. The Colonels finished up their season in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Girls Team of the Year went to North Laurel Girls Soccer, while Coach Jessica Miller was named Girls Coach of the Year, after setting a school record with 15 wins in the season. The Lady Jaguars won both the district and region championships before seeing their season come to an end in the final four of the state tournament.

The video of the awards is available on The Sentinel-Echo website and Facebook page. A magazine featuring the nominees and winners is available at The Sentinel-Echo office at 115 CVB Drive in London.

Complete list of winners:

Boys Golf: Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Girls Golf: Kinsley Blair, North Laurel

Boys Cross Country: Sean Simons, Corbin

Girls Cross Country: Lauren Crouch, North Laurel

Boys Soccer: Jose Torres, Corbin

Girls Soccer: Olivia Rudder, North Laurel

Volleyball: Morgan Stacy, Corbin

Football: Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg

Girls Basketball: Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Boys Basketball: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Girls Swimming: Taylor Miller, Corbin

Boys Swimming: Jonah Black, Corbin

Girls Bowling: Lauren Shackleford, Corbin

Boys Bowling: Kevin Allen, Corbin

Boys Wrestling: Tanner Morris, Knox Central

Girls Wrestling: Chloe Riley, Knox Central

Boys Archery: Matthew Cochrane, North Laurel

Girls Archery: Addison Metcalf, North Laurel

Cheer Team: Knox Central High School

Baseball: Caden Petrey, Whitley County

Softball: Maddie Dagley, North Laurel

Bass Fishing: Alex Gray/Dalton Fisher, Knox Central

Track Male: Sean Simons, Corbin

Track Female: Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel

Tennis Male: Alex Smith, Knox Central

Tennis Female: Lindsay Jones, Corbin

Boys Coach: Armando Cima, Corbin Boys Soccer

Girls Coach: Jessica Miller, North Laurel Girls Soccer

Boys Team of the Year: Whitley County Baseball

Girls Team of the Year: North Laurel Girls Soccer

Male Breakout: Grant Zehr, Whitley County

Female Breakout: Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg

Male Athlete: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Female Athlete: Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel

Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Liesenhoff

