An audit report for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office was released earlier in March. Sheriff John Root said he was "tickled" by the audit, praising it as one of the best his department has seen.
The report details the office's fiscal situation for the 2018 period. The department received a reported $2,884,552 through grants, fees and taxes. It dispersed $2,769,590 through salaries, vehicular maintenance, office materials and other expenses.
Three comments were reported in the audit. One comment noted that auditors were unable to find where any auto inspections performed by a former deputy for the first six months of 2018. This comment was referred to the Office of the Attorney General.
"What that was was a prior employee that we had dismissed here. Sending it to the Attorney General was just a precaution. It's just something the auditor's got to do," explained Root.
The sheriff's office collects $5 fees for inspecting vehicles during the title application process. These funds are to be deposited into the sheriff's official account. Neglect to collect these fees resulted in $380 absent from the account.
"It's our policy to collect those receipts. Why that employee didn't do it, I don't know. He was dismissed and didn't say anything about it," said Root.
Another comment pertained to the inaccurate recording of timesheets, which reported to the auditors by Sheriff Root.
"That was former Deputy Brandon Broughton on the highway safety grant," Root recalled. "He falsified timesheets. We fired him, took him to the grand jury, and they indicted him, and he reimbursed the officer for the money."
Broughton pled guilty in January of 2019 to a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500. Root added that all citations must now be included with overtime requested forms and reviewed by two different individuals.
In the final comment, auditors found that the sheriff's office did not comply with competitive bidding requirements for federal awards. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office chose not to purchase from state vendors three new vehicles totaling $162,870 and emergency lighting and equipment totaling $194,300.
"We bought Chevrolet vehicles and it wasn't on a state contractor," said Root. "The price we got was actually lower than on a state contractor, so the county saved money. I told them I would do it again if it came up again because it's all about the taxpayers' money. If it's going to save the county money, that's what I'm going to do."
The full audit can be read online at http://apps.auditor.ky.gov/Public/Audit_Reports/Archive/2018LaurelFES-audit.pdf.
