Pictured is the presentation of the 2019 Sheriff of the Year Award held at the annual Kentucky Sheriff's Association convention annual awards banquet at the Holiday Inn Plaza in Bowling Green, Kentucky last week. Pictured left to right is the National Sheriff's Association president - Sheriff Daron Hall who is the Sheriff in Davidson County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office; Laurel County Sheriff John Root (middle); and (right) Kentucky Sheriff's Association president - Sheriff Patrick Boggs of the Mason County Sheriff's office.