The yearly audit of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office by state officials usually has no significant areas of concern. That changed this year, as State Auditor Mike Harmon's office released a summary listing two areas regarding the Sheriff's excess fees.
The first notation from the audit stated that the Sheriff's Office "did not have strong controls over disbursements" during the calendar year of 2020.
It specifically lists that the Sheriff's Office "did not advertise for bids" and spent over the allocated amounts, which are expenditures over $30,000. Specifically, purchases exceeding that amount without being bid were:
• Purchase of uniforms from one vendor for $96,480
• Emergency equipment for new police cruisers from one vendor was $44,687
• Three invoices were paid 30 days after the date on the invoice.
By not bidding the items, the audit states, the Sheriff's Office "may not get the benefits of the best price available." Competitive bidding ensures that. Bids for items purchased are outlined in KRS 424.260(1) and states that "no city, county, district, board, commission for a city or county, sheriff or county clerk may make a contract, lease or other agreement for materials, supplies except for perishable meat, fish and vegetables, equipment or for contractual services other than professional, involving an expenditure for more than $30,000 without first making newspaper advertisements for bids."
Another concern was the payment for invoices exceeding the 30-day time frame. Auditors wrote that KRS 65.140 requires invoices to be paid within 30 days of being received.
Another note on the audit involved the banking agreement with the Sheriff's Office. Government agencies are required to have a pledge agreement with the banking institution for $250,000. The Sheriff's Office changed banks and although the audit report states that the bank had pledges for the account, they were not signed. On December 31, 2020, the Sheriff's bank balance was $1,928,103. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) requires the pledge to ensure that, in the event of a financial institution failure, the funds are protected. In this case, there was $1,678,103 that was unsecured.
The report states that neither the Sheriff nor the bookkeeper were aware that they needed a new agreement with the new bank. It further states that if the bank is unable or unwilling to draft the agreement, then the Sheriff's Office needed to move their account to another bank that would.
The audit further states that the Sheriff's Office made no response to their audit report.
