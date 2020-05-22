Laurel County Sheriff John Root wants to help keep Laurel County families safe to enjoy the upcoming Memorial Day holiday so he is offering the following safety tips.
Impaired drivers cause a large number of traffic crashes annually, and especially during the holidays. Don’t drive impaired on alcohol or drugs. If you see an impaired driver, call 911 to report where the suspect vehicle is. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will have zero tolerance for impaired drivers.
As you drive, watch out for distracted drivers and expect the unexpected from all drivers. Distracted driving is a serious, life threatening action, and can include texting while driving, talking on cell phones, or changing music on radio stations. Watch out for other drivers.
In addition, buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. See that everyone in your vehicle buckles up their seat belts. During a crash, being buckled up helps keep you safe and secure in your vehicle, and from being thrown out. Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.
