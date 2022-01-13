It was indeed a busy year for Laurel Sheriff's officials, with numerous investigations - four of which were murder investigations, hundreds of arrests for various charges in addition to the regular patrols and calls for assistance.
All told, Sheriff's officials responded to 18,772 calls for service in 2021. Below is a breakdown of the most significant duties performed over the past year:
Disturbance complaints- including (prowlers, noise, shooting guns, refusal to leave, disputes, and harassment)—2,175
Traffic complaints-including (DUI, road rage, reckless driving)—1,207
School Safety Walk Throughs—176
Traffic crashes investigated— 1,054
Death Investigations— 13
Murder— 4
Speak to deputy— 1,066
Violent crimes (including robbery, rape, kidnapping)— 13
Suicidal subjects, mentally ill, out of control— 358
Domestic violence complaints (including assaults)— 697
Drug complaints— 165
Extra patrol requests— 391
ATL (attempt to locate)— 984
Checking on the well-being of persons (welfare check)— 812
Suspicious persons— 325
Missing persons including juvenile runaways— 181
Alarms— 2,167
Escorts (including funeral escorts)— 261
Burglary and thefts— 810
Vandalism— 68
Assisting social services with referrals— 148
Prisoner transports/mental instability transports— 280
Serving warrants/summons/civil process— 772
Motorists Assists— 504
Safety education programs for the public including churches, and schools— 86
DUI arrests— 145
Gunshot victims— 21
