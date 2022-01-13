Sentinel Logo - Blue and Red

It was indeed a busy year for Laurel Sheriff's officials, with numerous investigations - four of which were murder investigations, hundreds of arrests for various charges in addition to the regular patrols and calls for assistance.

All told, Sheriff's officials responded to 18,772 calls for service in 2021. Below is a breakdown of the most significant duties performed over the past year:

Disturbance complaints- including (prowlers, noise, shooting guns, refusal to leave, disputes, and harassment)—2,175

Traffic complaints-including (DUI, road rage, reckless driving)—1,207

School Safety Walk Throughs—176

Traffic crashes investigated— 1,054

Death Investigations— 13

Murder— 4

Speak to deputy— 1,066

Violent crimes (including robbery, rape, kidnapping)— 13

Suicidal subjects, mentally ill, out of control— 358

Domestic violence complaints (including assaults)— 697

Drug complaints— 165

Extra patrol requests— 391

ATL (attempt to locate)— 984

Checking on the well-being of persons (welfare check)— 812

Suspicious persons— 325

Missing persons including juvenile runaways— 181

Alarms— 2,167

Escorts (including funeral escorts)— 261

Burglary and thefts— 810

Vandalism— 68

Assisting social services with referrals— 148

Prisoner transports/mental instability transports— 280

Serving warrants/summons/civil process— 772

Motorists Assists— 504

Safety education programs for the public including churches, and schools— 86

DUI arrests— 145

Gunshot victims— 21

