The Laurel County Sheriff's Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. The Sheriff's Office began conducting these traffic safety checkpoints Wednesday and will daily from 6 a.m. through the weekends and ending at 6 a.m. on September 2. The locations will include:
• Ky 1376 East and West
• Farris Jones Road
• Ky. 192
• Hwy 1193
• Hawk Creek Road
• Level Green Road
• Ky. 1189
• Slate Lick Road
• Old Way Road
• Tom Cat Trail
• Sinking Creek Road
Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for our families to travel.
