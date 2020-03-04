Sheriff's Office participates in career day event

Photo submitted
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Acciardo is pictured with a group of students at a career day event at Bush Elementary school recently. The sheriff's office provided information of the services that the Laurel County Sheriff's Office provides. Sheriff John Root appreciates the opportunity for his deputies to participate and interact with Laurel County children stating that "our young people are the future leaders of our county."
