The meth distribution ring got a bit smaller on the local front with recent arrests of individuals in possession of meth, Fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia.
A large bust came early Wednesday morning along Interstate 75, three miles south of London, when an attempted stop of a northbound vehicle resulted in a brief chase before the vehicle crashed into a guard rail. Laurel Sheriff's Deputies Justin Taylor, Landry Collett and Tommy Houston then searched the vehicle after noting that the driver in the vehicle attempted to stash a set of digital scales.
Further investigation revealed a large quantity of suspected meth and large amount of cash. The two occupants of the vehicle were then taken into custody. The driver - Calvin Zachary Sizemore, 24, of Rita Lane in London, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree criminal mischief; and first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle. His bond is pending as of Thursday afternoon but he is set for arraignment on Friday.
The female passenger, Natosha Danielle Rains, 24, of Fairbanks Avenue in Barbourville, Ky., was placed in Houston's cruiser to be transported to jail. But upon arrival at the detention center, Houston noticed methamphetamine in the back seat where Rains had been seated. He then determined that she had concealed meth on her person and attempted to dispose of it in the cruiser. When Houston attempted to clean the back seat, he was exposed to Fentanyl and had to be transported to Saint Joseph London for possible exposure.
Rains was charged with promoting contraband; public intoxication – controlled substances; tampering with physical evidence; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer as victim. She was additionally charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication – controlled substances. Her bond was listed as $10,000 cash.
Another meth-related arrest came around 1 a.m. Thursday when Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett located a man passed out in a vehicle in a business parking lot in London. Deputies found a glass smoking pipe, suspected meth and assorted pills including Xanax. The individual, identified as 58-year-old Johnny Dean Hacker of McWhorter Road in London, was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
Deputies assisting at the scene included Deputy James Sizemore, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and shift Sgt. John Inman.
