A London man was arrested Saturday after reportedly stealing a vehicle and then fleeing law enforcement.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Landon Collins, age 32, of Locust Grove Road, London on Saturday at approximately 7:01 p.m. The arrest occurred off Starr Hill Road about 3 miles north of London while deputies were investigating the theft of a silver Cadillac from a residence off Bullock Road approximately 1/2 mile north of London.
While Deputy Etherton was at the scene, Deputy Napier patrolled in the vicinity and observed the reported stolen vehicle on Slate Lick Road.
Upon activating his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed traveling onto KY 3434 and then onto Starr Hill Road finally stopping in the middle of the roadway where the driver was taken into custody without incident.
The driver was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; wanton endangerment – second-degree – police officer is victim; reckless driving; speeding; receiving stolen property under $10,000. In addition, this subject was wanted on four outstanding warrants.
Collins was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.