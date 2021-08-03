Photos submitted
Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a suspect in a burglary off Chase Lane, which is off American Greeting Card Road, 9 miles south of London.
If anyone can identify the suspect, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff's office Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information will be strictly confidential.
