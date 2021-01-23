Through rain, heat and snow — and even a pandemic — the Laurel County Sheriff's Office remains an active force in the community around the clock, every day of the year.
Even 2020 posed as a highly active year, despite schools and businesses closing and people isolating at home for several months.
A breakdown provided by the Sheriff's Office shows that deputies answered 20,877 calls in 2020 with 835 drug arrests for meth, heroin and pills. Of those arrests, there were 2,746 charges and 67 outstanding warrants served. There were 184 drug complaints filed through the Sheriff's Office in 2020.
It was also a deadly year as there were six murder investigations and 26 death investigations launched by Sheriff's officials. Traffic crashes were also a common duty for deputies and detectives — with 1,802 listed while there were 1,279 traffic complaints including DUIs, road rage, reckless driving and other offenses. Laurel County had 13 traffic fatalities in 2020 as well.
Violent crimes also headlined much of the Sheriff's Office's duties over the past year, excluding the murder investigations. According to numbers released from that office, there were 62 arrests for violent crimes such as robbery, rape and kidnapping, while domestic violence complaints including assaults numbered 725.
Other calls answered included:
• Disturbance complaints- including (prowlers, noise, shooting guns, refusal to leave, disputes, and harassment)—1,445
• Traffic complaints-including (DUI, road rage, reckless driving)—1,279
• School Safety Walk Throughs - 250
• Suicidal subjects, mentally ill, out of control – 414
• Extra patrol requests – 443
• ATL (Attempt to Locate) —762
• Checking on the well-being of persons (Welfare check) —749
• Suspicious persons – 567
• Missing persons including juvenile runaways - 226
• Alarms – 2,195
• Escorts (including funeral escorts) - 267
• Burglary and thefts - 901
• Vandalism - 131
• Assisting social services with referrals--185
• Prisoner transports/mental instability transports—157
• Serving warrants/summons/civil process—1,021
• Motorists Assists — 428
• Safety education programs for the public including churches, and schools — 151
