Laurel Sheriff's Deputy/School Resource Officer Brad Mink presented a safety education program at East Bernstadt Independent School on Friday morning.
The program was co-sponsored by East Bernstadt Independent School’s Family Resource Center and its director Reghan Hedrick. The program was titled "A Better Me" and was presented to all fifth-grade students. The program encouraged students to be respectful, responsible, and drug free.
An activities book sponsored by the school’s family resource center was presented to each student.
In addition, Laurel County Sheriff John Root attended the program and was the guest presenter talking to students about making wise choices in their life and especially remaining drug free.
Following the presentation, each student received a certificate.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated it was a privilege to talk with the students as "our young people are the future leaders of Laurel County."
