The Laurel County Sheriff's Office was recognized by two local businesses with donations of support in their efforts to keep the community safe during this historic pandemic of the coronavirus earlier this month.
To ensure that the deputies are taking as many precautions as possible, the Laurel County Health Department helped out with a donation of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer earlier this month.
"We are wearing masks and gloves and practicing social distancing but that's not always possible in our jobs," said Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. "There are situations where we have to have close contact."
Sheriff John Root said the donations were especially appreciated as first responders continue to put their lives on the line to protect and serve others.
Binz Mania also stepped up, providing snacks for deputies. Ott's Grocery also donated pizzas to the Sheriff's Office.
