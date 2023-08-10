Hit-and-run vehicle

The vehicle sought is thought to be a full-size black Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition.

 Photo submitted

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle is thought to be a full-size black Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition. The vehicle has chrome center hubcaps. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, or message their Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Tips will remain anonymous. 

