The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected in shoplifting incidents at several area stores.
On Tuesday, the department released a photo captured from surveillance video and asked that anyone able to identify the woman or her whereabouts to contact LCSO at 606-864-6600, g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, or via messaging the LCSO Facebook page or app.
LCSO Detective Taylor McDaniel is leading the investigation.
