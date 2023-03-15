LCSO shoplifting investigation

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this woman as part of a serial theft investigation.

 Courtesy LCSO

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected in shoplifting incidents at several area stores.

On Tuesday, the department released a photo captured from surveillance video and asked that anyone able to identify the woman or her whereabouts to contact LCSO at 606-864-6600, g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, or via messaging the LCSO Facebook page or app.

LCSO Detective Taylor McDaniel is leading the investigation.

