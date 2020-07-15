A shooting incident on Friday has Laurel Sheriff's officials seeking information on the person responsible for life-threatening injuries to a male subject.
Although the name of the victim is being withheld, deputies and detectives from the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene in the Kentucky Hollow area where they found a man who had been shot in the lower abdomen and groin area. The victim was taken from the scene and later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
Detective Taylor McDaniel is continuing the investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at (606) 878-7000. Any information will remain confidential.
Assisting at the scene were Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Travis Napier, along with Laurel County EMS, East Bernstadt Fire Department and Air Evac medical helicopter.
A separate shooting incident - also taking place on Friday afternoon - has a London woman in jail, charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree wanton endangerment.
Patty Lou Marcum, 64, was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m. after Laurel Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence off Dees Road, approximately four miles south of London, for a domestic dispute in which Marcum reportedly fired a gun in the vicinity of neighbors.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Marcum fired a .22 caliber revolver into the ground in close proximity to a male subject, outside the residence and in a subdivision where neighbors were present. Marcum then went inside a residence, firing another shot into the ceiling and creating a dangerous and threatening situation.
Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler made the arrest. He was assisted by Maj. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson and Deputy Robert Reed.
Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center show that Marcum was released on Monday, July 13.
