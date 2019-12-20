Building the bridge between law enforcement and citizens is one aspect of the annual Shop with a Trooper, which allows Kentucky State Police officers to accompany children on a shopping spree prior to Christmas. Children chose their gifts on an allotted amount that was generated through fundraisers and donations.
Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton said nearly two dozen troopers arrived at Walmart to help with the "Shop with a Trooper" event on Tuesday evening.
"I don't tell them they have to come," he said. "They just come out on their own because they want to do this. Some even brought their wives and children to help out."
Forty children were selected to participate in this year's program - children who had been identified by their school family resource center. The children were allotted money to purchase a toy, a coat and shoes.
