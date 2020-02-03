A call of two men stealing items from the southern Laurel County Walmart store became a police chase on Thursday afternoon.
Now James Ray Jent, 42, and Justin C. Jent, 19, of Little County Road in East Bernstadt, are facing multiple charges, including fleeing and evading police.
The situation came to the attention of Laurel Sheriff's officials after they received a report of two men who had taken items from the store without paying for them, then leaving the store's parking lot in a yellow Mustang. Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Robert Reed had just finished another call and were in the area of West Cumberland Gap Parkway and noticed the suspect vehicle fleeing the Walmart parking lot. When the vehicle met the deputies on the roadway, it made an abrupt U-turn to avoid the deputies.
When deputies activated their emergency equipment, the vehicle still didn't stop, instead going along the shoulder of the roadway, passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed. The Mustang also ran a red light and turned onto North Stewart Road behind a business.
Deputies were able to box the vehicle in, causing it to come to a stop safely.
During the investigation, the driver - James Jent - was determined to be under the influence and was a felon in possession of a handgun that was found inside the vehicle. Also inside the car were meth pipes and suspected meth, according to the sheriff's report.
James Jent was charged with theft by unlawful taking - shoplifting under $500; second-degree fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle: operating a motor vehicle under the influence, third offense; driving on DUI suspended license, second offense; failure to wear seatbelts; improper passing; improper turning; reckless driving; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in the Laurel County Correctional Center on Friday afternoon.
Justin Jent was charged with theft by unlawful taking - shoplifting under $500; second-degree fleeing or evading police; public intoxication - controlled substances; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged on a Laurel County warrant for failure to appear in court. He remained incarcerated on Friday, held under $5,000 cash bond.
