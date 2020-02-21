Two siblings and a nephew were indicted in a family feud that now has the three family members facing manslaughter charges.
A Laurel grand jury returned an indictment on Friday against Timothy Scott Hammons, 54, and Ethan Hammons, 21, both of 2442 Sinking Creek Road, and 58-year-old Sheila D. Osborne of 164 High Moore Road, all of London, for first-degree manslaughter involving the death of 51-year-old Terry Hammons of Lexington, in August. Terry Hammons was the brother of Timothy Scott Hammons and Osborne and the uncle of Ethan Hammons.
The indictment states that on Aug. 24, the three committed first-degree manslaughter "with the intent to kill or cause serious physical injury, killed Terry Hammons by hitting him and thereby causing the death of Terry Hammons."
The Hammonses and Osborne were all arrested on August 24 after Osborne and Terry Hammons were involved in a physical altercation with Timothy Scott Hammons and his son, Ethan Hammons at a residence on Sinking Creek Road. Terry Hammons was severely injured and taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment. But just four days later, Osborne found Terry Hammons lying in the floor of her residence where he had been staying. First responders were called to the scene and Terry Hammons was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Hammons' body was sent to Frankfort to the State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. That autopsy revealed that Hammons died of blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities which came during the physical fight between the family members.
Neither of the Hammonses nor Osborne were in court on Friday to answer the charges and a status hearing was set for March 23 in Laurel Circuit Court. Their bond was set at $100,000 cash each.
